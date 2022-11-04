Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 4th November 2022 9:40 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Hub Perranporth, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Boscawen Road, Perranporth, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,580 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,285 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.