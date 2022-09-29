Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 29th September 2022 8:50 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Perran Dairy Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Perran Dairy Ice Cream, 33 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,568 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,284 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.