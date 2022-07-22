Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 22nd July 2022 10:06 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Blue, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Church Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on June 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,549 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,280 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.