Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 23rd June 2022 9:39 am
Lawrances Bakery And Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit B1, Maritime House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth was given the score after assessment on June 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Cornwall's 1,545 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,278 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

