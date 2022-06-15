Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 15th June 2022 8:57 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Cake Hole, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Fore Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,536 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,270 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.