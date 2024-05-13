Cornwall Pride has been nominated for the National Diversity Awards and needs your vote.
The event celebrates the achievements of grass-root communities and positive role models, and recognises their dedication and hard work.
Over 1,000 nominees have been shortlisted, with 148 diversity champions and community groups expected to take away the NDA accolade.
The shortlist will be announced on July 1, and the winners will be revealed at Liverpool’s Anglican cathedral on October 4.
Voting closes at 3pm on Wednesday, so don’t delay in casting yours (and asking your friends to do the same) at www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk