The celebration of Cornwall Pride comes to Saltash this Saturday. (September 14)
The event begins at Victoria Gardens at 12 noon, with a parade down Fore Street to the waterfront.
The event continues on the Saltash’s Jubilee Green with live entertainment, market stalls, support organisations, food and bars.
All are welcome to attend the event, which offers the chance to celebrate and promote diversity, inclusion, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Cornwall, bringing together people from all walks of life.
The event is free and continues until late afternoon.