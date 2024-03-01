Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,087 people in hospital with Covid as of February 25.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 23.