Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,382 people in hospital with Covid as of March 31.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 21% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 29.