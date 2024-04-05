Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,382 people in hospital with Covid as of March 31.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 29.