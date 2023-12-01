Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 26 was down from three on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 2,275 people in hospital with Covid as of November 26.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 38% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 24.