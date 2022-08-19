Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 15 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 15 Covid-19 patients in hospitalCornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 15 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Subscribe newsletter
Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 15 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 35% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 23.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 13 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was down from 20 in the previous seven days.