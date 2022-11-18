Cornwall Partnership Trust cares for 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 16 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 14. This was up from six in the previous seven days.