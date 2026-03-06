CORNWALL College has officially launched a new Hospitality Academy at its Camborne and St Austell campuses.
The academy was unveiled at a launch event at Cornwall College Camborne, marking a significant investment in the future of Cornwall’s hospitality sector and the learners preparing to join it.
The academy has been designed around a simple principle - opportunity for every learner. As an added offer embedded within the college’s hospitality and catering programmes, it hopes to empower students through real experiences, celebrates success at every level of the industry and promotes social mobility by building confidence and clear progression routes.
“Our Hospitality Academy has been created for all students who show ambition, drive, determination and passion,” said Clyde Connellan, head chef supervisor at Cornwall College Camborne.
“It creates meaningful opportunities, strong industry connections and specialist training so our learners can see clearly that there is a place for everyone in hospitality.
Clyde continued: “We are collaborating with industry leaders to run services, shifts, functions and events, and to celebrate success across the sector through masterclasses and hands-on experiences. Students gain insight into where produce comes from and how it is cultivated, transported and prepared, giving them a full understanding from field to fork.”
“This academy challenges our students to grow beyond the classroom. It builds confidence, pride and self-belief as a team, opens gateways to specialisms and shows every learner that there is a role for them in the hospitality industry.”
At its core, the academy hopes to provide students direct access to employers and potential job opportunities suited to each individual.
Learners will take part in industry masterclasses spanning areas such as seafood, shellfish, game, butchery, cocktail making, chocolate and confectionery, sustainable sourcing and farm-to-fork practices.
Students also gain the opportunity to visit leading Cornish businesses. These visits give learners first-hand experience of the quality, heritage and innovation that define Cornwall’s food and drink sector.
Learners get the chance to step beyond the classroom for either a masterclass or a site visit, building technical skills alongside professional networks and gaining an understanding of the standards expected across the industry.
Students across all levels will contribute to major events including food festivals, catering competitions and a range of hospitality functions throughout the academic year. While the academy supports those aiming for fine dining and high-end kitchens, it reflects the full breadth of modern hospitality.
From community catering and large-scale events to sustainable food production and front-of-house roles, students are encouraged to explore the pathway that suits them best as they progress through their hospitality or catering studies at the college.
Rob Bosworth, CEO of Cornwall College Group, said: “We are proud to launch our new Hospitality Academy.
“As we approach Cornwall College’s centenary in 2029, we reflect on more than 100 years of transforming lives, enriching communities and empowering people through skills.
“This new Academy brings that commitment to life by responding directly to regional workforce needs and backing the next generation of hospitality and catering professionals.”
To find out more, visit: www.cornwall.ac.uk/hospitality-academy
