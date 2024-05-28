EVENTS are taking place across Cornwall to celebrate colleagues who have worked with the NHS for 25 years or more.
The events are being hosted by Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
The trust manages mental health and adult community services within throughout Cornwall.
“We have been working with our staff on how we can improve employee recognition,” said trust retention officer, Fiona Duguid. “From this month we have started to celebrate and give recognition for the long service of our staff. We have held two events at the Lanhydrock Hotel and Golf Club and the Penventon Park Hotel. We have more events in the pipeline.”
Trust staff enjoyed a lunch and were thanked by chief executive, Debbie Richards and chair, Margaret Schwarz for their long service and commitment to providing quality healthcare to the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Debbie congratulated staff, telling them: “You are the epitome of the NHS. You are loyal, dedicated, and hardworking employees. You are the foundation of the NHS. Every one of you, no matter what roles you do, are important and we, collectively, cannot thank you enough.”
Henry Cameron, one of the staff being celebrated is a consultant psychiatrist for older adults. He joined the NHS in August 1998.
Alongside his role, Henry supports and supervises junior psychology doctors. He was nominated supervisor of the year in 2020.
Henry attended the 25-year celebration at the Penventon Park Hotel in Redruth.
Speaking of the celebration, Henry said: “I would like to say thank you for the efforts made to mark the 25-year milestone.
“It was nice to hear from some of our colleagues and the positive feedback from our peers. These things can often go unsaid, and it helps with morale and purpose.
“It was a great opportunity to get together and talk with others about their careers.”
Sally Shenton is a tissue viability clinical nurse. Sally qualified in 1998 and this September will be celebrating 26 years of working in the NHS.
Sally commented: “It was a privilege to be invited to the 25-year NHS service event and receive a beautiful award as recognition of my service to the NHS.
“The service was very moving and made me feel appreciated for the hard work I do. It made me feel proud to have achieved 25 years’ service.
“I love being a nurse and really making a difference to my patients. Despite the challenges that working in the NHS brings, I would not want to do anything else. I am fortunate to work within a fantastic team in beautiful Cornwall and consider myself lucky to be doing something I love every day.”