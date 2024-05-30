CORNWALL is home to some of the best surfing spots in the UK, according to new research.
Outdoor apparel brand D-Robe delved into data to uncover the 10 best surfing destinations across the UK and found that five of them reside in the Duchy, which include Porthowan, Trevone Bay, Polzeath, Widemouth Bay and Crooklets Bude.
The brand looked at range of factors such as surfer ratings, water cleanliness, accessibility, photogenicity and average levels of wind, sunlight and pollution, assigning each beach a weighted score before using it to rank the top 10 surf spots in the UK.