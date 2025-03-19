The RSPCA is urging people in Cornwall to join in with a litter pick at the start of the ‘Great British Spring Clean’ on March 21.
The call comes as the charity reveals that the county is in the top ten for reports about litter-affected animals, with 56 reports out of 2,199 reports in 2024 across England and Wales coming from within the county.
An RSPCA survey of animal lovers and supporters cites the effects litter has on animals as top of their list of concerns about the potential problems carelessly discarded rubbish creates.
Anti-litter campaign manager for the RSPCA Carrie Stones said: “It’s distressing to see how our native wildlife is being affected by litter, and we urge everyone in Cornwall to join the Great British Spring Clean litter pick to help protect animals.
“Our rescuers deal with so many avoidable incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter. Sadly, for every animal we’re able to help there are probably many others that go unseen, unreported and some of our fellow living creatures may even be losing their lives.
“But the public can help us protect animals, and avoid these incidents happening in the first place.”
Spring is an ideal time to go on a litter-pick, the charity explains, as it falls before the breeding season when young animals such as fox cubs are at risk of getting into trouble, and while litter in hedges will be more visible to pickers before the vegetation starts growing.
Carrie added: “When people are out and about, we urge them to hold on to their litter until there is an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly, or recycle where appropriate.”
The RSPCA also sees many animals arriving into its care with injuries caused by angling litter with around one third of calls concerning animals caught in fishing litter. Old fishing lines can cut deep into the flesh of water birds like swans, geese and ducks, affecting circulation and causing wounds to become seriously infected.
The RSPCA says a majority of anglers are careful when fishing but a small number are letting the community down.
Carrie said: “We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind, and ask anglers to follow the Angling Trust Anglers Against Litter campaign and make use of recycling schemes to dispose of their waste tackle.”
Food litter also poses a risk to wildlife according to the charity.
“Many will be surprised that biodegradable food litter can be as dangerous to animals as other litter. If an apple core or fruit peel is thrown from a passing vehicle or discarded by the roadside, it can attract many kinds of wildlife, from mammals to birds, and put them in danger of passing vehicles,” Carrie added.
The RSPCA’s advice to help for a small sick or injured animal is to take them to a vet. More information can be found at: www.rspca.org.uk/reportaconcern
Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign runs until April 6.