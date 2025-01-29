CORNWALL Housing have issued a warning to social housing renters of a scam being carried out in its name.
It has been reported that scammers are calling people and impersonating them.
A spokesperson said: “We've been made aware of scam callers posing as Cornwall Housing, asking residents for personal details about their tenancy and falsely claiming to be working with us on repair and disrepair cases.
“Stay safe! Do not share your information with these callers.
“Cornwall Housing will never cold call you asking for sensitive tenancy details, request bank details or payments over the phone for repairs or pressure you into making disrepair claims
“If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and report it to us on 0300 1234 161 or by emailing [email protected]”