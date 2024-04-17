The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.3% annual decline.
The average Cornwall house price in February was £296,305, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% decrease on January.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.5%, and Cornwall was lower than the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Cornwall fell by £10,000 – putting the area 19th among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Stroud, where property prices increased on average by 9.8%, to £352,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 8.4% of their value, giving an average price of £288,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Cornwall spent an average of £243,300 on their property – £8,100 less than a year ago, but £53,000 more than in February 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £333,700 on average in February – 37.1% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Cornwall in February – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £163,335 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 5.1%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.9% monthly; down 3.3% annually; £431,870 average
- Semi-detached: down 0.4% monthly; down 1.8% annually; £290,001 average
- Terraced: down 0.7% monthly; down 3.3% annually; £237,189 average
How do property prices in Cornwall compare?
Buyers paid 6.5% less than the average price in the South West (£317,000) in February for a property in Cornwall. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £281,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £500,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Cornwall. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£223,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in February
- Cornwall: £296,305
- The South West: £316,834
- UK: £280,660
Annual change to February
- Cornwall: -3.3%
- The South West: -0.4%
- UK: -0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- Stroud: +9.8%
- Torridge: -8.4%