HOSPITALS and medical facilities across Cornwall are experiencing “significant” IT issues.
NHS Cornwall stated that it is a “local issue” they are trying to resolve rather than a cyber attack.
A spokesperson for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System, said: “We have been experiencing significant IT issues across our hospitals and other NHS locations.
"Business continuity plans are in place and our clinical teams continue to provide patient care and treatment. We have identified the problem and are currently restoring systems.
“Whilst we resolve the problem, which is a local issue and not a cyber attack, we may need to reschedule some planned outpatient appointments and operations.
“We will contact patients directly and are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. Please do not call our hospitals unless it is urgent.
"To help our staff at this time, please continue to use the most appropriate service for your needs, including Minor Injury Units, pharmacies and NHS111 online. In a life-threatening emergency continue to call 999."