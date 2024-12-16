THE chief executive of two hospices in Cornwall says they are facing massive economic challenges in the light of the government’s Budget.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced rises to employer’s National Insurance contributions and to the minimum wage, both of which are raising costs for charities such as Cornwall Hospice Care.
The charity, which runs Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell and St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle, has been providing support to end-of-life patients, and their carers, families and friends, for nearly 45 years.
Chief executive Paul Brinsley said: “Providing free end-of-life care to the community of Cornwall is a privilege but it’s a precarious one.
“Just 9.5 per cent of our income is supported by government money through a grant from the NHS Integrated Care Board. This is in stark contrast to the 30-plus per cent received by hospice charities elsewhere in the country.
“Despite this huge monetary challenge, we’re continuing to keep all 20 of our hospice beds open at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice and St Julia’s Hospice.
“We’re also maintaining our vital bereavement services and our lymphoedema clinics that saw a 28 per cent increase in appointments in the last financial year. We don’t charge for any of the support we give.
“I would like to pay tribute to the community of Cornwall who helped us provide the very first hospice in the county back in 1980 and who have stood by us ever since then.
“The economic challenges we now face following the recent Budget are massive but if we stick together we can continue to make every day matter.
“Just remember every patient cared for at the end of their life and every grieving person we support is helped thanks to someone in Cornwall doing something special like holding a coffee morning, taking part in a darts competition, cycling or running.”