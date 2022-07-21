Cornwall Heritage Trust calls for care on its sites as gorse fires burn on Cornish coastline

Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO, Cathy Woolcock said: “The Cornish countryside has become very dry over the last few months and this, combined with the temperatures we’re now experiencing, is creating the perfect conditions for fires to start and spread quickly. We don’t have any designated BBQ areas at our sites, so please follow the Countryside Code and don’t be tempted to start a BBQ or campfire – even the smallest spark, from a cigarette for example, can cause serious damage, especially when conditions are like this.”