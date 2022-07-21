Cornwall Heritage Trust calls for care on its sites as gorse fires burn on Cornish coastline
Subscribe newsletter
Cornwall Heritage Trust is calling for the general public to take care and follow the Countryside Code when visiting its historic sites, in light of gorse fires which have this morning broken out at Nare Head and Zennor.
The charity protects 12 historic sites across Cornwall, including the Hurler Stone Circles, Castle an Dinas, Treffry Viaduct and Sancreed Beacon. These sites are all open to the general public and free to enter throughout the year.
Cornwall Heritage Trust CEO, Cathy Woolcock said: “The Cornish countryside has become very dry over the last few months and this, combined with the temperatures we’re now experiencing, is creating the perfect conditions for fires to start and spread quickly. We don’t have any designated BBQ areas at our sites, so please follow the Countryside Code and don’t be tempted to start a BBQ or campfire – even the smallest spark, from a cigarette for example, can cause serious damage, especially when conditions are like this.”
“If you see anything which you think could pose a wildfire threat at one of our sites, please do let us know. We want to do everything we can do to keep pressure off the emergency services and protect these special places for everyone.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |