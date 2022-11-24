Cornwall has some of best natural resources in the UK summit hears

Mark Duddridge, Chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP, said: “This summit has highlighted the importance of collaboration in realising the huge potential of sustainable, green energy generation across our region. Renewable energy is crucial not just to tackling climate change on the path to net zero, but also to growing our economy by developing new industries and robust supply chains capable of meeting the opportunities ahead. Issues like skills and grid capacity transcend borders and it’s vital we work together to realise a low carbon economy. In Cornwall we have some of the best natural resources in the UK, with opportunities spanning floating offshore wind, deep geothermal and tech metals including lithium, tin and tungsten, all vital to the energy transition.”