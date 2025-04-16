THOUGH the music has faded and the last dance is over, the memories of a truly spectacular evening will echo for years to come.
The Cornwall Foresters Courts came together for a magnificent Dinner & Dance, jointly hosted by Joan Thomas, Chief Ranger (Chair) of East Cornwall’s Court Goodwill and Mike Date, Chief Ranger (Chair) of West Cornwall’s Court Pendennis.
The stunning Hannafore Point Hotel in West Looe set the stage for an unforgettable celebration, with the national High Chief Ranger, Jo Andrew and her husband as special guests of honour.
This glittering event saw not only local members, but also the secretary and members of Plymouth’s Court Pride of Plym in attendance, creating a sense of unity and fellowship.
From the outset and following grace given by Joan Thomas, guests were treated to an exquisite evening with fine dining and wine, lively entertainment and the warm camaraderie that defines the Foresters.
The evening ended with toasts: Mike Date proposed the Loyal Toast and Ken Thomas raised a toast to all the guests and visitors, celebrating the spirit of the event. But the night was far from over.
The High Chief Ranger was presented with an impressive £300 for her chosen charity, The Rivers Trust, which is dedicated to improving the health of the nation’s polluted rivers.
Cheques were presented to Jo by the Chief Rangers of the individual courts, as well as by a private Foresters Friendly Society member, all adding to the night’s charitable spirit.
A particularly poignant moment came when Immediate Past Chief Ranger of Court Goodwill, Pat O’Connor, announced that during her tenure, a significant sum had been raised for the St Petrocs Homeless Charity.
On top of that, a further £309 was presented to continue the fight against homelessness in Cornwall. A special moment of surprise followed, as Jo was presented with a beautifully crafted Foresters Heraldic Badge, specially mounted in Cornwall by Ken Thomas.
The evening’s fundraising was further buoyed by a raffle featuring magnificent prizes, which raised £160 for Cornwall Hospice Care, with a generous £100 pledged by the Secretary of Court Pride of the Plym.
With breathtaking sea views as the backdrop and an exceptional meal to match, the atmosphere was nothing short of magical. It was an evening filled with laughter, giving, and unforgettable memories—an evening that left everyone talking.
As proceedings drew to a close, Foresters Area Secretary, Gary Webber, summed it all up perfectly: “Tonight has been about giving. Not only do we give back to our members, but we also give to local and national good causes. This is what being a member of the Foresters is all about, and it has been a wonderful success which has given me great pleasure to organise.”
Gary was met with a rapturous round of applause and received heartfelt thanks for his tireless efforts in making the event – and others like it – a resounding success.