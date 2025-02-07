A MAJOR road through Bodmin was blocked after a car caught fire.
Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle alight on fire on the A389 at Higher Bore Street at around 12.20pm on Friday, February 7.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “One crew from Bodmin attended a call to a car fire on Higher Bore Street. The fire was within the engine compartment, two breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.
“Police attended to assist with traffic control. Damage to the road surface has been reported to Cornwall Highways.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they also attended the scene of the incident.