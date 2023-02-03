The Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 implement the majority of the recommendations made to government in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report. Responsible persons, including both building owners (for example freeholders) and other persons having control of the premises (for example managing agents) were required to comply with the regulations from 23 January 2023.The regulations apply to all buildings in England that comprise two or more domestic premises (including the residential parts of mixed-use buildings), although there are more requirements depending on the height of the property.