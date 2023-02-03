Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is urging landlords, management companies and property owners to ensure they are compliant with new fire regulations.
The Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 implement the majority of the recommendations made to government in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report. Responsible persons, including both building owners (for example freeholders) and other persons having control of the premises (for example managing agents) were required to comply with the regulations from 23 January 2023.The regulations apply to all buildings in England that comprise two or more domestic premises (including the residential parts of mixed-use buildings), although there are more requirements depending on the height of the property.
Kathryn Billing, Chief Fire Officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The new Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 impose significant new legal requirements of responsible persons for multi-occupied residential buildings.
“It’s crucial that responsible persons ensure they comply with the regulations. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is here to support responsible persons and would encourage you to visit our dedicated webpage for more information.”
The Regulations require responsible persons of high-rise residential buildings to provide information on their building to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, which can be done via Fire Safety England Regulations 2022 - Cornwall Council.
The information to be shared includes details of the construction of the external walls, floor and buildings plans, and information on known faults with key firefighting equipment. This information must be shared via electronic means.