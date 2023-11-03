Cornwall Fire and Rescue have issued advice on how to stay safe while enjoying fireworks on bonfire night.
It is reported that every year hundreds of people are injured by fireworks on Bonfire Night.
A spokesperson said: "The best way to avoid becoming a statistic is to attend an organised display where safety procedures are in place.
If you do plan to hold your own bonfire and fireworks event, here are some important safety tips from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS):
Bonfires:
- Build them away from sheds, fences and trees and make sure there are no power or telephone lines above
- Check there are no hibernating or sleeping animals in the bonfire
- Never use petrol or paraffin at any stage
- Do not throw fireworks (used or unused) on the fire
- Keep a bucket of water handy
- Keep pets and children away from the bonfire
- Never leave it unattended
- Let the fire service know by calling 0203 162 2240 or emailing [email protected] and give details on location and timings.
Fireworks:
- Only buy fireworks with a CE mark and from licensed sellers.
- Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks.
- Keep fireworks in a closed box.
- Follow the instructions closely.
- Light at arm's length, using a taper.
- Stand well back.
- Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn't gone off, it could still explode.
- Ensure you soak used fireworks and sparklers for 24 hours before binning them
- Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them.
- Always supervise children around fireworks.
Sparklers:
- Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves. They burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never give sparklers to a child under five.
Mike Tremellen, Prevention Lead at CFRS, said: “Bonfire Night is a fun time of the year for all the family but make sure you’re aware of the dangers. Bonfires and fireworks at home can easily go wrong and cause really painful injuries. We always advise to people to attend official events where it is much safer.
“If you must have a bonfire at home, please let us know in advance. This stops us from sending fire engines to false alarms when they could be responding to a real emergency.”
Mike also had a special message about sparklers.
He said: “Sparklers can be great fun but they are not toys. It is important to closely supervise children when using sparklers. They get five times hotter than cooking oil and can cause serious burns. Stick them into a vegetable, such as a carrot or parsnip, to protect your hands and always keep a bucket of water nearby so you can put your spent sparklers in there.”