Rebecca Mordan, artistic director and co-founder of Scary Little Girls, said: “This is an important milestone for our company and one we’ve been committed to achieving. We work with over 100 artists and freelancers every year, and we want to make sure that we’re paying our staff enough to make ends meet. Times are hard, and we value every single person we work with – and want to make sure they know that. To us, it’s only right that we commit to paying them the Real Living Wage.”