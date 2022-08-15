Cornwall faces first hosepipe ban in 26 years
For the first time in 26 years, Cornwall is to face a hosepipe ban amid a continuing drought.
South Western Water (SWW) say that they have “been left with no other choice” to enforce a hosepipe ban in order to “protect our precious water.”
This ban comes as a result of recent heatwaves, leading to large scale drought across the county. SWW explain “We’ve done our best to avoid this ban. We’ve increased the amount of water we can store - doubling it since the last drought in 1976. We’ve opened reservoirs, installed a new borehole, and improved the way we can move water across the region to help keep everyone’s taps running.
“At the same time, we’ve reduced the amount of water lost through our own pipes. In the last two years we’ve doubled the amount of leak detection staff and now fix about 2,000 leaks a month. 30% of leaks happen on customer supply pipes, we’ve offered to fix these leaks for free. But all of this hasn’t been enough.”
Due to this, as of Tuesday, August 23, SWW customers will not be allowed to use their hosepipes. There are a number of exceptions however, these include Blue Badge holders and businesses for whom the use of a hosepipe is essential for business.
For those who are found to ignore the ban, SWW explain “We will investigate when a breach has been brought to our attention, we know that some customers are exempt and these will be reviewed and considered on a case by case basis.
“Confirmed breaches could result in a personal fine up to £1,000.”
To find out if you’re effected by this, visit South West Water’s website and use their postcode checker.
