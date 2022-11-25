Cornwall establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 25th November 2022 11:22 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Penhale Round Cookhouse And Pub, a pub, bar or nightclub at Premier Inn, Penhale, Fraddon, St Columb was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 540 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 390 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.