Cornwall establishment given new food hygiene rating

Thursday 9th June 2022 7:13 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
A Cornwall drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red Lion Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Kew Highway, Bodmin, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 542 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 390 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.