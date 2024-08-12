CORNWALL Cricket has marked a significant milestone in its relationship with a school in South Africa.
2024 marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between Cornwall Cricket and St Stithians School, a relationship that began in August 1994 when the South African school first toured Cornwall. Except for a brief period during the COVID-19 pandemic, St Stithians has returned to Cornwall every year, forging a strong bond through the shared love of cricket.
Up until 2020, Cornwall also sent teams to South Africa, a tradition that only paused due to the pandemic. The tours were originally initiated by Malcolm Broad, who served as the Secretary of the Cornwall Schools Cricket Association (CSCA) until the onset of COVID-19. Following the pandemic, the CSCA was dissolved, and the Cornwall Cricket Board assumed responsibility for County Age Group cricket.
St Stithians School's connection to Cornwall is deeply rooted in both its name and symbolism. The school takes its name from the Cornish village of Stithians, the birthplace of one of its founders, Albert Collins. Whilst the schools badge is inspired by the coat of arms of the Duke of Cornwall.
To commemorate this 30-year relationship, a special presentation of a plaque was held at Truro School following a match between Cornwall Under 13s and St Stithians Under 13s on Friday (August 9). The presentation honoured the legacy and continued friendship between Cornwall Cricket and St Stithians School. This gesture not only celebrates the past but also looks forward to many more years of collaboration and sporting excellence.
Cornwall Cricket Board’s Pathway Lead, Chris Hunkin, has been deeply connected to this partnership from the very beginning, having played in the inaugural matches. Reflecting on the milestone, he shared: “Personally this anniversary is very special, as I was a player in those very first games and also took part in the first tour to South Africa. The bond we’ve built is truly unique, and it’s a relationship we’re committed to nurturing well into the future.
“With it being 30 years since those first games it seemed a fitting moment to provide a presentation of a plaque to mark the 30 years.”