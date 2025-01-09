WHETHER you’re a seasoned cricketer or someone looking for a unique and fun evening, Cornwall Cricket Board is promising an unforgettable experience as they prepare to stage their second LGBTQ+ event next month.
Building on the success of the inaugural event held in November, the Glow in the Dark Cricket initiative is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and is part of a broader series celebrating inclusivity, diversity, and the joy of cricket within the local LGBTQ+ community and beyond.
Attendees at the free event, which will be staged at the Cornwall Cricket Centre in Truro on Friday, February 7, are encouraged to wear their brightest neon gear and prepare for a night of glowing excitement, laughter, and cricket!
Joe Skinner, Managing Director of Cornwall Cricket Board, said: “Cricket welcomes people from all backgrounds and we are delighted to provide opportunities to play cricket in such a fun and unique environment. This is about fun in a safe space, lots of music, the glow in the dark equipment and of course bright clothing, cricket is the vehicle for having fun. It doesn’t matter how you bowl or bat, come and have a go!”
Glow in the Dark Cricket brings an electrifying twist to the traditional game. Under the brilliance of UV lighting, players will wield fluorescent bats, balls and accessories, creating a visually spectacular experience. This dynamic reimagining of the sport combines the thrill of cricket with the vibrant energy of neon, ensuring an evening filled with fun, action, and community connection.
Open to all, regardless of skill level or experience, the event aims to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for participants to enjoy cricket in a safe and inclusive space.
For more information or to sign up, contact Kellie Williams, Cornwall Cricket Board's Community Engagement Lead at [email protected] or register online at https://forms.gle/5em8mfyvJKpqCmHQ9.