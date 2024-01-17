“The diversity in this chamber is not good enough. If I was asked by a young person should they become a local councillor, I’m going to be really honest, I would struggle to answer that wholly positively. It’s an incredibly challenging role in very difficult economic times. But I would say at the end of that conversation, you absolutely must stand – we need a council chamber, we need parish councils, we need MPs that genuinely reflect the best of our communities and can work together.”