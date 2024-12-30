Labour Cornwall councillor for Rame Peninsula and St.Germans Kate Ewert has spoken out about the closure of Adult Education centres in SE Cornwall including Torpoint.
The decision to close nine centres around Cornwall and four in the east of the county was made by the Adult Education Board of Governors and announced just before Christmas. The centres earmarked for closure by February 28 include Torpoint, Saltash, Callington and Launceston.
Responding to the announcement Kate Ewert said: “I completed an Access to Higher Education course at Saltash Adult Ed centre. At the time I worked full time, and travelling to Plymouth or Liskeard would have made this completely inaccessible to someone on a low income like I was.
“Thanks to the brilliant team in Saltash, I went on to complete a degree which absolutely opened up a new world for me. The reality, now, that this path is not open to people is heartbreaking, education is key to improving lives. It is a backwards step that proves again how Truro centric Cornwall Council is.”
She added: “Torpoint Adult Education building has just had investment to bring it up to date. It helps people from across the Rame Peninsula who, for many many reasons, are not able to travel further for their continued education.
“We should be protecting these brilliant assets, not cutting them for ‘in year savings’. It shows the disregard that this current administration has for residents in the East and for those most vulnerable in our communities.”
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall Council portfolio holder with responsibility for adult education, said: “The financial challenges facing all local authorities mean we simply cannot keep providing a service if we are losing money, especially when we can maintain access to courses through alternative delivery methods.”
Current students are now expecting to finish courses in February, four months ahead of schedule.