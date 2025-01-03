Go Cornwall Bus said some buses will cost less than £3 as part of its offer to passengers. It added that the Cornwall monthly child fare will remain at £65 for the rest of the 2024/25 academic year. However, the cost of a town day ticket for children has risen from £3 to £4, and from £4 to £5.50 for adults. A town week ticket is now £16 instead of £12 for children and £22 for adults, instead of £16.