CORNWALL Council has welcomed the government’s introduction of new rules requiring planning permission for properties to be used as short-term lets.
The changes, announced by Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on a visit to St Agnes last week, are aimed at limiting the number of short-term holiday lets.
They mean that a planning application will be needed for anyone renting out their main or sole home for more than 90 nights a year, and are intended to provide support in areas where short-term lets are preventing local people from renting or buying a home.
In addition, a new mandatory national register will provide local authorities with information about where short-term lets are operating, helping to support the planning process.
Cornwall Council portfolio holder for planning and housing, Olly Monk, said: “Tackling the housing crisis in Cornwall not only requires us to develop new social and affordable housing, but also to ensure residents are able to find homes to rent or buy in their own communities.
“These welcome changes will allow our tourist industry to continue to flourish, whilst at the same time help improve access to secure, affordable housing.”
Leader of Cornwall Council, Cllr Linda Taylor said: “As a council we continue to do all we can to support residents to find the homes they need – from building and buying more homes to working with government to introduce double council tax on second homeowners.
“This initiative to limit the number of holiday lets through the planning process is very welcome as another way we can support our residents in finding a secure home.”
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, Michael Gove said: “We see too many local people pushed out of cherished communities by the growing numbers of short-term lets particularly but not exclusively in tourism hot spots.
“More people should have access to local homes at affordable prices, and we must prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work so that they can better contribute to our economy.
“These changes strike a balance between giving local people access to more affordable housing, while ensuring the visitor economy continues to flourish.”
The new changes are focused on short-term lets and will not affect hotels, hostels or B&Bs.