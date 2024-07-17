Residents have been asking questions at the latest Full Cornwall Council meeting about how they are addressing the climate crisis through plant-based solutions.
Local people and supporters of the Plant-Based Council’s campaign asked the council to ensure that all food and drink provided at council meetings and events is 100% plant-based, as a logical and necessary next step after declaring a climate emergency.
They also urged the council to support local farmers to transition to more sustainable plant-based farming. Several other UK councils have made the commitment to 100% plant-based catering, including Exeter.
Chrys McLaren and Steven Barnes, who both live in St Austell, attended the full council meeting at New County Hall on Tuesday, July 16, to ask the council to lead by example and ensure any catering provided at internal council events is 100% plant-based.
Both Chrys and Steven are local campaigners for the national Plant-Based Councils campaign which believes that local authorities have an opportunity and a duty to lead the way in normalising and legitimising plant-based eating - a fundamental part of tackling the climate crisis.
Steven, a small business owner, asked: “As there is clear evidence to show that even the most impactful plant-based foods have a significantly lower carbon footprint than even the least impactful meat and dairy, will the council commit to a plant-based menu in its internal catering, and promote plant-based menus where it has influence?”
Councillor David Harris, Deputy Leader of the council and portfolio holder for resources, responded by welcoming a fellow councillor to put forward a motion to the effect of Barnes’ request, but said that he would not personally be supportive of such a motion.
McLaren also spoke at the meeting, bringing the focus of the discussion onto the needs of the local farming community.
She asked: “Climate experts agree our food system isn’t sustainable, half of our arable land is used for livestock farming; an immense contributor to the climate crisis. Farmers could play a role in meeting net zero targets and transitioning towards a more sustainable system. Will you support animal farmers to make changes?”
Portfolio holder for environment and climate change, Councillor Martyn Alvey, responded that he was in agreement that some farming practices involving animals are unsustainable, however they support the most sustainable animal agriculture practices that they possibly can.
After the meeting, Barnes said: “Going plant-based is low-hanging fruit, a difference everyone can make, and a massive potential win for Cornwall Council in the battle against climate change.
Similar questions have been asked of other councils across the UK and motions have been carried by progressive councils such as Exeter City Council which, in December 2022, voted to serve only plant-based foods at council meetings and events. There was due to be a debate yesterday on a motion in North Devon that proposes serving 100% plant-based catering for internal meetings and events.
Cornwall Council have been approached for comment.