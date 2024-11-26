CORNWALL Council could be set to debate a motion calling on it to support farmers in their protests against proposed changes to the inheritance tax levied on industrial land.
Presently, no inheritance tax is levied on agricultural land inherited upon the death of its owner, however, the Labour government wishes to change this to 20 per cent of all valuations over £1-million, with the figure for a couple passing on agricultural land to be £3-million.
The government, which changed at the general election from a Conservative administration to a Labour one, says that it will primarily target rich individuals and investors who have put their money into purchasing land in order to minimise the inheritance tax bill their beneficiaries will receive in the future.
However, farmers and the agricultural community have reacted with outrage to the proposals, amid claims that the proposed changes will, in fact, harm farmers who argue that as a ‘cash poor, asset rich’ industry it would result in their families being charged amounts of inheritance tax that would be unaffordable, leading to the destruction of farms.
A motion has been put forward by Cllr Nick Craker (Conservative, Liskeard) seeking to implore the Conservative-run Cornwall Council to write to the government making the feelings of the authority known and imploring them to reverse the changes.
The chairman of Cornwall Council will make a decision at the meeting, which begins at 10.30 am, on whether the motion will be debated on the day, or if they will be referred to committees.
Cllr Craker’s motion has won the support of agricultural lobbyists The Countryside Alliance.
A spokesperson from The Countryside Alliance said: “We encourage councillors from across the political divide to vote in favour of this motion and hope other councils across the country follow Cornwall’s lead.
“It was Cornwall Council, in May 2023, that first voted to commit support to local farmers by proactively sourcing local, seasonal produce-explicitly including meat and dairy- at council events, while encouraging residents to ‘shop locally’ and urging them to take advantage of ‘home-grown, affordable, nutritious food’, irrespective of dietary preference.
“This came in the face of several other councils that had opted to ban meat and dairy produce instead. An additional nine other councils have since followed Cornwall’s lead.
“The family farm tax threatens our farming industry and undermines our food security. The Countryside Alliance is currently spearheading the Fight the Farm Tax campaign, which demands a government rethink.”
