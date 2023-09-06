The plans for 2024/25 include a proposal that the council treat care experiences as a “protected characteristic”, including people of any age with experience of being in children’s social care. This would mean the council giving experience of care the same status as other protected characteristics, as set out in the Equality Act 2010 – in effect treating it as a tenth protected characteristic within Cornwall. Council tax support for those struggling to pay bills would be protected, including support for care leavers up to the age of 25.