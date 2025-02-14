CORNWALL Council has submitted a planning application for the provision of 60 new extra care apartments and associated works within Liskeard.
Outline planning permission is being sought for the proposed development of approximately 0.7 hectares of brownfield land at Laity House in Lux Street, a facility that local County Councillor, Nick Craker, says is much needed.
“This has been a long time coming, not just in Liskeard, but across Cornwall,” said Cllr Craker. “This extra care facility will be very much like the Passmore Edwards Court facility that we’ve had within the town for a number of years.
“Extra care homes are essential in Cornwall due to the county’s ageing population and the growing demand for specialised housing and support. Cornwall has a higher than average percentage of elderly residents, many of whom require varying levels of care and assistance with daily living activities.”
In a planning statement from Atticus Planning, it states that the development would prioritise independent living for people aged over 55, but would include communal facilities and 24/7 on-site care.
Two main parking areas, totalling 51 spaces, are proposed as part of the plans and these will include EV charging points, whilst cycle storage would be included within the building. Solar panels are also proposed to be on the roof.
Currently the site is occupied by Adult Education, which is due to relocate to a new service hub at the town's Cattle Market, which is due to be complete by January 2026.
On the other side of the internal access road is the historic Luxstowe House, which is occupied by Cornwall Council departments (children's social care, local and land charges, registration and job centre), while a small part is leased to the Department for Working Pensions.
Those that still work at Luxstowe House, however, are due to relocate to the Liskeard Cattle Market from approximately January 2026.