“More council tax on second homes, rules to restrict holiday lets, an end to no fault evictions, safety measures on the deadly A38, real action to insulate our homes, electrify our vehicles and improve public transport … everyone in this room agrees with all of those things. We’ve counted on Cllr Taylor to deliver them but she’s failed. Of course, a huge amount of time, energy and money was wasted on the Government’s scheme to impose a Mayor for Cornwall where she marched us all to the top of the hill and then back down again.