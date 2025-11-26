CORNWALL Council has become the first local authority in the country to agree to write to the Government saying ‘no’ to its bid to introduce mandatory digital ID.
The leader of the council even jokingly said he was willing to march to London as one of 20,000 Cornishmen on the matter.
Conservative councillor Connor Donnithorne proposed a motion asking for the council to tell the Labour Government it was against the introduction of the proposed digital ID cards. He told a meeting of the full council: “It may sound modern, it might sound innovative and it may sound efficient. It sounds inevitable, but that’s exactly why we should be sceptical of it. Convenience must never come at the cost of personal liberty.”
He said residents across Cornwall were “rightly” expressing genuine concern about the move, adding: “It’s about the individual being in control of their identity, not the state.” Green Party councillor Drew Creek, who seconded the motion, added that the mandatory digital ID plan was fundamentally against British values.
Before the motion was discussed, Tony Goodman, of St Austell, asked a public question about the Government’s proposal. “The Prime Minister has said mandatory digital ID is only necessary to control illegal immigration. Can the leader think of any other benefits that Cornish residents will get from this control mechanism? It really isn’t clear, despite the huge effort the Labour Government has put into imposing it on us.”
The council’s Lib Dem leader Cllr Leigh Frost replied: “The short answer is no I can’t, if I’m honest.” This was followed by a large round of applause around the chamber. He went on to say: “There could be potential benefits – as a Cornishman I might be able to identify myself as Cornish on this digital ID.
“Is it worth the millions and millions of pounds they want to spend on it? Of course it’s not. The idea that it will control illegal immigration is a nonsense.”
Referring to the famous march of 1688 to free Bishop John Trelawny, Mr Goodman responded: “I have Cllr Mustoe alongside me so I only need another 19,998 Cornishmen to march to London, so will the leader be joining us?” “I’m always happy to march to London in the name of Cornwall,” said Cllr Frost.
Conservative councillor James Mustoe told the meeting his research showed Cornwall would be the first council to formerly voice its disapproval of the measures – “a trailblazer, I hope”.
However, Independent councillor Loic Rich said he wasn’t sure it would impinge on individual privacy, stating that people already have smartphones with personal details shared with apps such as Tesco reward cards. Council chairman Cllr Rob Nolan wryly told the meeting that other supermarket loyalty cards were available.
Other councillors pointed out that having such cards was a voluntary decision, while the crux of the argument by those against the Government bid was that the digital IDs would be mandatory.
Leader of the Labour group at the council Cllr Kate Ewert said she had mixed feelings. “I completely understand why people are concerned about it. The thing I don’t particularly like about the digital ID is that it would be mandatory, which feels exclusionary for people who do not have access to the digital world. I can see that there are benefits to it, but I’m not entirely sure how I’m going to vote.” She ended up abstaining.
Independent cabinet member Cllr Tim Dwelly believed digital IDs would lead to increased security and said he would vote against the motion, while Reform UK councillor Kevin Towill said the proposal would “fundamentally change the relationship between the citizen and the state”.
Leader of the Reform group, Cllr Paul Ashton, said his party would have introduced a similar motion if Cllr Donnithorne hadn’t got there first. “We think this is more about command and control. It is an erosion of freedom of rights of the individual.”
Following a thorough debate, the council voted in favour of writing to the Government to say it was not in favour of the introduction of the digital ID system, with 70 for, six against and two abstentions.
A number of other motions were also tabled at the meeting. The Lib Dem/ Independent cabinet will discuss a call by Labour’s Cllr Ewert for £1-m from second homes council tax income to help reduce the use of temporary accommodation by improving the council housing stock.
A move by the Reform group for the council to discontinue its equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) policy was also referred to the cabinet for a decision.
The council voted by 65 votes in favour and two against with 11 abstentions to a motion by Armed Forces veteran and Conservative councillor Martyn Alvey to write to the Secretary of State for Defence, the Secretary of State for Northern Island and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Veterans and People) asking them to to ensure that no Northern Ireland veterans are prosecuted for doing their duty in combating terrorism.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.