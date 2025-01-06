THE leader of Cornwall Council has written to the six Cornish MPs asking for clarity on discussions between themselves and the Deputy Prime Minister regarding further devolution for Cornwall.
A joint letter from Cornwall Council group leaders and the MPs was sent to the Government in September, outlining a desire for a Cornwall-only deal without the need for any changes to the governance model currently used.
However, in its English Devolution White Paper published last month, the Government has outlined a preference for deals involving combined authorities with a population of more than 1.5 million people, effectively ruling out a Cornwall-only deal unless an exception could be made.
The six MPs met with Angela Rayner MP on Tuesday, December 17 to discuss the position, but the outcome of that meeting has not been made public.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, wrote: "I’m aware that all six MPs secured a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister on 17 December to discuss the implications of the Government’s Devolution White Paper published the previous day.
"As the request for the meeting originated from the joint letter sent to the Deputy Prime Minister on 5 September (signed by all six MPs and Cornwall Council Group Leaders) setting out our two red lines, I would be grateful for a very clear note of the discussion and the outcome of the meeting.
"The only feedback I’ve seen in relation to the meeting has been via the social media accounts of Ben and Anna, with the former stating that the Deputy Prime Minister ‘listened constructively to our position and agreed that Cornwall is unique.’.
"Did the Deputy Prime Minister unequivocally say that ‘unique’ meant that she would allow Cornwall to secure a devolution agreement on the scale of an Established Mayoral Strategic Authority as referenced in the Devolution White Paper on a Cornwall only footprint and without the requirement for any governance changes. Or did the Deputy Prime Minister rule that option out and restate the criteria in the White Paper would be applied without exception?
"As a co-signatory to the letter dated September 5, I would welcome clarification of what the Deputy Prime Minster said to you in respect of the red-lines and any agreed next steps and/or way forward.
"I look forward to hearing from you shortly on this most important matter."