THE leader of Cornwall Council, has announced a change of responsibilities within her cabinet committee.
Cllr Linda Taylor announced today that Cllr Richard Pears, who had been Portfolio Holder for Customers since the previous election in May 2021, will now become the portfolio holder for transport.
His cabinet colleague, Cllr Connor Donnithorne, will be switching from his role at transport to take over as portfolio holder for customers.
Cllr Taylor said: "Both Cllr Pears and Cllr Donnithorne have been excellent portfolio holders in their respective departments, and I have every confidence they will carry on with the same level of excellence in their new roles."
Cllr Pears said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Portfolio Holder for Customers, and would like to thank the many people who have supported me in the role over the past two years.
"Transport is a large portfolio, with many challenges, especially as we move towards net zero, and I look forward to tackling those issues in the years ahead."
Cllr Donnithorne said: "Helping to drive us towards the objectives of our Local Transport Plan 2030 has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to now focussing on ensuring we provide our residents with the best possible service, utilising the latest technology to constantly improve the customer experience."