Cornwall Council has launched an urgent appeal for information on the potential owners after six dogs were found on Bodmin Moor.
Three dogs were found near St Neot, while the other three were found near Altarnun on Monday, October 14. The dogs are thought to be Labrador and Springer-types, and may have the same owner.
The dogs do not have up to date microchips or identification tags and enquiries to establish how they came to be on the moor are continuing.
The dogs are in care of licensed kennels and will be kept for the statutory seven days to allow an owner to come forward. Should they not be claimed then they will be rehomed through recognised rehoming organisations.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder with responsibility for public protection at Cornwall Council, said: “I’m saddened to hear that these animals have been found in this way.
“I’d like to remind all dog owners that they are legally required to microchip their pets, and ensure their details are kept up to date on the register. All dogs should also be wearing an identification tag.
“While the team are yet to establish the circumstances of how these dogs came to be on the moor, I’d like to remind people that to abandon a pet in circumstances such as these is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.”
If anyone recognises these dogs or may have information relating to how they came to be on the moor, please contact Cornwall Council’s Community Protection team by calling 0300 1234 212 or email [email protected].