Cornwall Council has issued a warning to residents regarding a scam where fraudsters are claiming to be from the local authority.
The scam reported to the council by Trading Standards involves people receiving cold calls from an individual pretending to be from the council regarding a recent report of dampness or repairs.
If you receive a phone call, the council says to never give your bank details to anyone who calls you unexpectedly.
They add that the only time that Cornwall Council would telephone anyone would be when completing the annual residents’ survey to ask for opinions on the council’s services and would never ask for personal information or bank details.
Sharing the warning, a spokesperson for the council wrote: “Trading Standards has been made aware of a scam whereby people have received cold calls from someone pretending to be from the council. The caller, who is not a council employee, says they're phoning about a recent report of damp or repairs.
“Never give your bank details to anyone who calls you unexpectedly.
“Cornwall Council will telephone some people when completing the annual residents' survey. This is to ask for your opinion about council services, such as waste collection. We will never ask for personal information or bank details.”