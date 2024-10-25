THE installation of ‘Cornwall’s biggest solar canopy’ is nearing completion.
It will supply clean and cheaper electricity to Cornwall Council’s head offices as part of the authority’s drive towards cutting emissions.
The 543 new solar panels covering New County Hall’s visitors’ and council pool vehicle car parks will soon start generating around 200,000 kWh for the Truro headquarters every year - equivalent to powering 74 homes.
It will supply a third of the offices’ energy needs making the building more self-sufficient and cutting down on the council’s annual energy bills.
The 230-kilowatt renewable power scheme will also reduce the offices’ greenhouse gas emissions by 50 tonnes of carbon every year.
The solar canopy is the latest in the council’s programme to increase the installed capacity of renewable energy in its buildings.
The goal is to increase this capacity from approximately eight megawatts to an additional ten megawatts by 2030 – one of the highest renewable energy levels among local authorities in the country.
It follows the installation of solar panels on the roof of New County Hall which are currently supplying a quarter of the building’s energy.
As part of the scheme there will be additional electric vehicle charging bays added aligned to the council’s work to reduce emissions and running costs of its pool car fleet.
Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This is Cornwall’s largest solar canopy and a flagship scheme in our ambitious programme to increase our renewable energy and decarbonise our council buildings.
“It underlines our firm commitment to tackling the climate emergency and we hope this exciting project could act as a demonstrator and blueprint for similar projects elsewhere.
“It also links to our developing Local Area Energy Plan which is an opportunity for all residents to have their say on the future of energy generation in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”
Cllr David Harris, Cornwall’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, said: “Taken together, our new solar canopy and rooftop array will mean that more than half of the energy powering New County Hall will be renewable, making it more self-sufficient, significantly reducing its running costs and giving us better energy security.”
Other council solar projects include Kresen Kernow in Redruth which is powered by a 49-kilowatt system saving around 12 tonnes of CO2 a year.
New solar panels have also been installed at St John’s Hall in Penzance and South Wheal Crofty in Pool as part of the council’s estates transformation programme.
The council has also supported the installation of a solar array at Stoke Climsland School. All the work has been funded through the council’s £20-million Renewable Energy and Low Carbon Technology Fund.