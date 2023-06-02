Residents and visitors to Cornwall can expect to pay more while parking following Cornwall Council’s decision to increase charges from May 31.
Back in March, Cornwall Council announced plans to increase prices for council-owned car parks across the county. These proposals saw some fees increase by as much as 384.89% for an annual permit.
Cornwall Council went on to open a public consultation, something which saw residents heavily oppose the suggested hikes. Many residents across the county argued these exponential increases could have the potential to kill towns, with the possibility those who are forced to commute for work having to look elsewhere.
Residents also expressed their concerns that this would lead to people parking dangerously, in the hope of avoid these steep charges, making towns less safe for locals and visitors.
However, despite these objections to plans, the council have gone ahead with plans, with these new prices coming into effect as of May 31.
Drivers can now expect to pay more for their time in a parking space, whether paying hourly or annually.