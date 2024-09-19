Cllr Louis Gardner, portfolio holder for the economy, said the Shared Prosperity Fund for Cornwall was now 100 per cent committed. “A number of the projects are going out to formal tender and they’re coming back with costs greater than expected, which is generating a number of requests for further funding. At the moment, as I said, we are fully committed and it is extremely challenging helping those projects and having the resources within the council to give those projects the level of help and support that they need to bring them in on time and budget.