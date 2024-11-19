NEW research has found that Cornwall Council made more than £1-million from parking fines last year.
Drivers in Cornwall have seen a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of parking fines issued to them by the council, according to new data.
According to the new figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Cornwall Council issued 1,050 more parking fines in 2023 compared to 2022:
Between January 2022 and the December 2022, 34,452 parking fines were issued by Cornwall Council.
In comparison, between January 2023 and the December 2023, this number increased to 35,502 fines, marking a 3 per cent rise.
On average, 97 fines were issued per day last year.
The surge in fines has also led to a significant increase in revenue for the council.
From January 2022 to December 2022, parking fines generated £1,111,709. for Cornwall Council.
In the following year (January 2023 to December 2023), this figure amounted to £1,097,117.
Island, St Ives (Car Park) emerged as the Cornwall location with the highest number of fines in 2023, with 663 reported. In the previous year, Island, St Ives (Car Park) again held the top spot, with 670 fines issued.
Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at Cinch, commented on the findings:
"These figures should be a reminder for all drivers to carefully check any nearby signs before parking – especially in busy areas or places they aren’t familiar with. Nobody wants to find a parking fine come through their letterbox.
"Also, if you think the fine is unfair or it’s incorrect, don’t forget you have 28 days to appeal to an independent tribunal. And, if it is correct, you might be able to reduce the fine by paying sooner rather than later. ”
